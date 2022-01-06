Harry Kane and Son Heung-min furious with one Tottenham player vs Chelsea

Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal has struggled since his transfer from Barcelona in the summer, and it seems like everyone at the club is losing patience with him.

The Brazilian has had some poor recent performances for Spurs, and he notably seemed to anger both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the defeat against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Emerson had opportunities to get forward and cross the ball into the box from wing-back, but his delivery was often poor, and his decision-making a little lacking.

Since wing-backs are such an important part of how Antonio Conte’s teams play, it’s hard to imagine he’s going to last long in this set-up.

Kane and Son are clearly not impressed with how he’s performing, with Son even heard shouting at him during the 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Reports also claim that Conte is looking for new options in that area of the pitch in the transfer market.

One of those could be Brighton starlet Tariq Lamptey, who would surely be a considerable upgrade on Emerson.