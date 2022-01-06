Chelsea are reportedly still interested in a potential transfer deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, who is also keen for a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old has impressed in La Liga for some time now, showing himself to be one of the finest young players in Europe and one of the most solid centre-backs in the game already.

One imagines Kounde will only improve further, and that a big move is just around the corner for him, with 90min linking him strongly with Chelsea as the Blues remain in the hunt for a top signing in defence.

90min’s report claims that Kounde has made it clear to Sevilla that he wants the move to west London, and they add that he idolises CFC star Thiago Silva.

It would undoubtedly be good news if Chelsea could add Kounde to their options at the back, as they currently face a difficult situation in that area of the pitch.

All three of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta will be out of contract in the summer, so Chelsea could be losing this key trio on free transfers.

Silva is staying at the club, but at his age he surely won’t be able to play as regularly next season as he has so far, so Kounde would likely be a good investment.

90min note that the France international has a release clause of around £68million, and most Chelsea fans would surely love to see their club pay that for an elite talent who could be a key player for the team for much of the next decade.