Leeds United have not had the best of times in terms of injuries this season, with a seemingly constant wave of injury crisis after injury crisis.

But Leeds are preparing measures to remedy their issue in the next few weeks, with a shortlist of players for potential transfers having already been lined up.

MOT Leeds News are reporting that following the signing of 18-year-old Mateo Joseph Fernandez, Marcelo Bielsa wants to add to his midfield, with the fitness of Kalvin Phillips being cast into doubt as he continues to struggle with injury this season.

The first target is Caligari’s Nahitan Nandez, who is rated at £16.2m as per transfermarkt.

The second target is one who Leeds fans might be a bit more familiar with, because the player in question resides in the Championship in the form or Reading’s John Swift.

Swift is out of contract in the coming summer however so Leeds may choose to wait until then to try and secure the 26-year-olds signature.

The final target on the clubs three man shortlist is said to be Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien. The 23-year-old has scored two goals in the Championship so far this season, but is mainly recognised as a defensive midfielder, a position Leeds need to buy cover in.

It’s going to be a busy few weeks for Leeds as their rivals are likely to strengthen and they will need all the quality they can get their hands on in order to avoid the clutches of relegation.