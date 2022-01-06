Headache for Klopp as Liverpool ace wants the club to consider transfer offers for him

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could reportedly be facing a bit of a transfer headache as both Neco Williams and Nat Phillips could be set to leave the club.

The Reds haven’t used either player much so far this season, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that Williams is keen for the club to consider offers for him, while Phillips also has suitors this January, according to Sky Sports.

The report explains that Williams is worried about his place in the Welsh national team set-up, while Liverpool have already rejected an offer for Phillips from an unnamed Premier League club, with Serie A sides also supposedly interested in him as well.

Liverpool haven’t quite got the squad depth of some of their rivals, so might not be too keen to let players go, even if they’re not currently featuring much in Klopp’s first-team plans.

The Merseyside giants had particular issues with injuries in defence last season, with Phillips ending up as quite an important player in the latter stages of the campaign.

That could mean Liverpool will be reluctant to lose this duo this January, so it will be interesting to see how Klopp deals with this tricky situation in the weeks ahead.