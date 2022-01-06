Liverpool striker Divock Origi is reportedly attracting plenty of interest in this January’s transfer window.

The Belgium international hasn’t always been a regular in his time at Anfield, and there’s been speculation that this winter could finally be his time to move on.

A host of different clubs have been credited with an interest in Origi, and it seems transfer news expert Dean Jones thinks there’s a chance West Ham could be realistic contenders for his signature.

The Hammers have been joined by Juventus as the two main names supposedly chasing Origi, but it really could be that linking up with David Moyes would be tempting.

Moyes is building an exciting team at West Ham, but they could undoubtedly do with more options up front in the near future.

Origi could fit the bill for them, and it also means the 26-year-old can at least leave LFC for the chance to play more regular first-team football.

Juventus might be the bigger name, but is there really much point for him to leave one club’s bench for another?