Man United transfer target with €80m release clause tipped for Premier League move

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Porto winger Luis Diaz.

The Colombia international is one of the most exciting talents outside of Europe’s big five leagues at the moment, and seems to be attracting growing interest in him at the moment.

According to the print edition of Portuguese newspaper Record, as translated by Sport Witness, Man Utd and Newcastle seem to be the main suitors for Diaz at the moment, with the Premier League tipped as being a likely next destination for him.

Diaz also has a release clause of around €80million, so it’s clear it won’t be easy to get this deal done.

The 24-year-old could end up being worth the investment, however, as it’s clear he has a very promising career ahead of him, and he could be particularly useful for Newcastle right now as they look to get going under their wealthy new owners.

Still, United are also in dire need of new signings after such a disappointing season, and there’s every chance Diaz could be an upgrade on what they currently have out wide.

There’ll be doubts over the futures of the likes of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, who have fallen out of favour, and it may even be worth considering the role of Jadon Sancho after his hugely underwhelming form since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.