Man United fan-favourite resentful of teammate as Spanish giants consider shock move

Despite the initial excitement of naming Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager at the end of last year following calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be relieved of his duties, Manchester United remain a shadow of their former selves.

Not only struggling for results on the pitch, but the nature in which the Red Devils play has become a particular cause for concern.

Rangnick, dubbed the ‘Godfather of German football’ was supposed to come in and install a high intensity and high pressing brand of football at Old Trafford and while the early signs did look promising – things haven’t exactly got off to a flying start.

Having won two of their last five matches, in all competitions, although the Red Devils’ form is good enough to keep pace in the race for the top four – the gap between them and their rivals, particularly Liverpool and Manchester City, seems to become more and more apparent with each passing week.

Not only that though – pressure on the 20 times title winners was turned up a notch after the club’s hand was forced last summer to resign star striker Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

However, although Ronaldo was welcomed back to Old Trafford with open arms, many pundits, regardless of the goals the Portuguese superstar continues to score, have been critical of the striker and that has prompted a wave of speculation surrounding the legendary number seven’s immediate future.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Spanish outlet El Nacional, who claims that although Ronaldo is far from content with life during his second stint in Manchester, teammate and compatriot Bruno Fernandes is also growing increasingly more frustrated with how things are going.

The outlet claim Fernandes is ‘jealous’ of Ronaldo and presumably the weight his name carries in the North of England.

Prior to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s arrival, Fernandes was the Red Devils’ main focal point, with everything that was good going through the Portugal international.

This has not been the case this season though – with Fernandes struggling in his own performances, echoed by a major decline in his goal-scoring and assisting numbers, there is no denying the midfielder is battling a patchy run of form.

However, perhaps most concerning about these recent reports is the suggestion that the Portuguese attacking midfielder has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, who have shortlisted him as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Although Haaland is an outright striker and Fernandes much more of a creator, Xavi is understood to be an admirer but the potential operation remains a difficult one to conclude.