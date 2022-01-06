Man United risk fan backlash by shortlisting hugely controversial striker as potential Martial replacement

Manchester United fans – look away now.

According to reports on Thursday in France, the Red Devils, now led by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, have shortlisted Paris-Saint Germain attacker Mauro Icardi as a potential replacement for out-of-favour Anthony Martial.

That’s according to L’Equipe, who claims Icardi is wanted by United, as well as Serie A giants Juventus.

Although the Argentine striker boasts some decent goalscoring numbers across multiple leagues for both club and country, he has become best known for his antics off the pitch.

Surrounded by controversy, fuelled by a marriage straight out of Hello! Magazine, Icardi’s dramatic personal life often overshadows his sporting talents.

Nevertheless, though, seemingly undeterred by the South American’s reality TV-style lifestyle, the Red Devils are understood to be genuine admirers and while the forward’s long-term future in Paris is far from certain, surely a move to Old Trafford would be poorly received by the club’s loyal supporters.

Although the chances of seeing Icardi turn out in red remain relatively thin at the moment, it has been claimed that United’s pursuit could be accelerated if a potential buyer can be found for wantaway attacker Martial.

Icardi joined Paris-Saint Germain in 2019, initially on loan from Italian side Inter Milan, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth around £45m and signing a contract until 2024.

Since arriving in the French capital, the 28-year-old has gone on to feature in 82 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 48 goals, along the way.