CIES Football Observatory are known for releasing an estimated market value for players in world football, with the results often seeming excessive to say the least.

Well it appears to be the case once again after CIES released their latest update for the list, coming up with some surprising results.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior headed the list, being given an estimated value of €166.4m, with tomorrow’s superstar Erling Haaland coming in with a value of €142.5m.

However, what is most relevant to England is the fact that 40% of the top 20 most valuable players in world football are said to be English.

The eight players in question make up an aggregate total of almost one billion euros (€964.3m) and recognised as some of the best young talents in their position.

Topping off the English talent and also coming in second overall is Phil Foden. The Manchester City midfielder has thrived in a false nine role for much of this season, putting the 21-year-old on track to hit new record numbers for his career thus far.

Next up is Mason Greenwood, who has had a stop start year at Manchester United. If he can refind the form of last season and early on this season then we can expect his value to rocket even higher.

Jude Bellingham is the only other Englishman in the top 10, before Jadon Sancho (p11), Trent Alexander-Arnold (p13) and Mason Mount (p14) help to make up the top 15.

The study then decrees that Reece James is worth more than Arsenal star Bukayo Saka as they make up the 16th and 17th places in the table.

It is indicative of the quality in the new generation of English talent that eight of them have made it into the top 20 most valuable footballers in world football.

And if they can all reach the potential the numbers suggest they might, England should be in for some strong showings at the next few World Cups and European Championships.