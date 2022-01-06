Former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to make a massive call by selling star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

The ex-striker, who frequently appears as a pundit on popular radio station talkSPORT, was critical of the impact Ronaldo has had on United’s style of play and the damage he is causing to the likes of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

Agbonlahor also referenced the growing tension in the squad that has seen the club’s main man of the last two years Bruno Fernandes allegedly feeling tense.

Speaking to Football Insider as quoted by Manchester Evening News, the 35-year-old pundit expressed his doubt over the Ronaldo signing being a good one. Dismissing the former Real Madrid man’s goalscoring exploits this season by saying that any one of United’s other players could have scored the goals he scored.

He argued that United should allow Marcus Rashford, Sancho and Greenwood to play as a front three, and that Fernandes should be reinstated as the club’s leading man in order to move United in the direction they want to be moving in.

While Ronaldo has enjoyed a somewhat successful resumption to his time at Old Trafford, scoring 14 times in 22 games in all competitions, his influence has seen players around him crumble massively, with Fernandes being the worst impacted by this as seen by his marked drop his goals at this stage of the campaign compared with last season.

However, the issues at United surely run a lot deeper than United simply selling Ronaldo, who remains one of the most effective and marketable goalscorers on the planet.