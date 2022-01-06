Former Manchester United ace Luke Chadwick is unsure if his old club really need the signing of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves at the moment.

The Portugal international has shone as one of the finest midfielders outside of the Premier League big six in the last few years, and he had another fine performance for Wolves on Monday night.

Neves impressed Chadwick after his performance in Wolves’ surprise 1-0 win at Old Trafford earlier this week, but the ex-Red Devil isn’t convinced that the 24-year-old would make sense as a priority for Man Utd right now.

A report from 90min has linked Neves as a target for United, and while Chadwick is a fan of the player, he told CaughtOffside he’d be surprised to see him join either this January or next summer.

“He’s a hugely talented central midfield player … United are linked with players like him almost all the time,” Chadwick said.

“He’s a top talent, a Portuguese international, an incredible coup for Wolves to sign him when they were in the Championship. It’s taken him some time to adjust to the Premier League but now I think we’re seeing the best of him.

“He’s got a great range of passing, an incredible shot, and nearly scored one of his trademark specials against United but for a terrific De Gea save.

“He’s got all the characteristics of a top midfield player for a top club, though I’m not sure he’d make a huge difference at United at the moment in terms of what they’re looking for.

“But again, a massively talented player … I’m not sure what United will be doing in the transfer market, but I don’t personally see him moving to United this month or at the end of the season.”