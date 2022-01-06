Newcastle consider transfer swoop for Arsenal ace and Championship hit-man

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up two strikers in this January’s transfer window, including a potential raid on Premier League rivals Arsenal.

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies are keen on Gunners youngster Eddie Nketiah, who has also been linked with Crystal Palace as he nears the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle’s wealthy new owners mean they can move into pole position for the England Under-21 international’s signature.

The Mail add that Eddie Howe’s side could also raid his former club for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke this winter, so it’s clear the club have a number of options being considered.

Newcastle fans will surely be reasonably happy with these signings for the time being, even if in the long run they’ll want to see their recent Saudi investment mean they’re in the market for even bigger names.

Nketiah could be a smart signing, however, as the young forward has shown plenty of potential at Arsenal, even if he’s not had that many chances to show what he can do.

There’s every chance the 22-year-old could develop into a top Premier League striker at St James’ Park if he does get the move.