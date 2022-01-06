Juventus confident Newcastle United will pay Aaron Ramsey transfer fee

Juventus are reportedly optimistic that Newcastle United will end up meeting their demands for the transfer of former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales international left the Gunners for Juve on a free in the summer of 2019, but he’s not really shown his best form in his time in Serie A, which now looks to be coming to an end.

Ramsey has been strongly linked with Newcastle for some time, and it now seems the Magpies are edging closer to finalising a deal after making him one of their top targets.

Newcastle’s new owners seem keen to land a top midfield player this January, with the club also recently linked with Donny van de Beek and Georginio Wijnaldum.

A report from the Times now suggests that Juventus expect Ramsey to make the move to St James’ Park, so it could be that an official agreement is edging closer.

This comes as Kieran Trippier looks set to become the first signing of the new era at Newcastle after undergoing his medical with the club yesterday.