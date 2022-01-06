Ralf Rangnick’s sports psychologist failing to lift the mood at Manchester United

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly struggling with the low mood of his squad at Old Trafford at the moment.

It’s been a difficult season for the Red Devils, who sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November after a poor run of results and performances, though things have not really improved much since Rangnick took over.

The German tactician is in place at Man Utd until the end of the season, but there already seem to be major concerns about how things are going.

According to the Telegraph, Rangnick’s bid to lift morale by bringing in sports psychologist Sascha Lense doesn’t seem to have had the desired effect.

The report states that Rangnick could now turn to experienced United coach Mike Phelan to have an important role in terms of improving the spirit in the dressing room.

Phelan has been a coach at MUFC under both Solskjaer and the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, so this could be a good move by Rangnick.

Still, it’s a real concern that United’s players already seem so low under Rangnick, who has been highly regarded in the game for some time.

This is a big new challenge for the former RB Leipzig boss, however, and it might take a bit more time for his methods to bare fruit.