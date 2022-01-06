Manchester United’s Antonio Rudiger transfer pursuit may have just got a bit more realistic due to a development at Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have recently been mentioned by Sky Sports as being one of a number of elite European clubs interested in the Chelsea defender, who will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

However, it seems that Real Madrid may be out of the running due to being unable to afford Rudiger, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report from Todo Fichajes focuses on Barcelona perhaps now being more realistic candidates to sign the Germany international, but this surely has to go down as a positive development for Man Utd as well.

With Harry Maguire struggling for form this season, and with Raphael Varane having issues with injuries since joining the club in the summer, there is surely room for Rudiger in Ralf Rangnick’s squad.

Rudiger has been a rock-solid performer for Chelsea in recent times, and it’s not often a player as good as that becomes available on a free transfer.

It seems a no-brainer for United to try to lure the 28-year-old to Old Trafford, though it won’t be easy if the likes of Barcelona are involved as well.

Rudiger might also do well to consider signing a new contract with Chelsea rather than moving to United right now, with the Blues generally looking in much better shape.

Thomas Tuchel’s side won the Champions League last season and will be among the favourites to do it again this year, but United currently look a long way off that level as they struggle to even make it into the top four.