Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger is the sort of defender Manchester United need at the moment, according to former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick.

The Germany international has been a rock solid performer for Chelsea in recent times, playing a key role for Thomas Tuchel’s side as they won the Champions League last season.

Rudiger is now heading towards the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and this has led to plenty of recent transfer rumours involving a host of Europe’s top clubs queuing up to sign him on a free.

Interestingly, however, Rudiger has also been linked with Man Utd due to a connection between the player’s agent and current interim manager Ralf Rangnick, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick made it clear he’d welcome this potential signing, and that his old club would be “silly” not to try to swoop for such a top centre-back.

“Rudiger is the sort of defender United need at the moment,” Chadwick said. “He’s improved so much over the last 18 months in terms of his ball carrying, he’d add a lot to this United squad.

“A lot of football is built about relationships. If he has got a strong relationship with Rangnick then United would be silly not to pursue that. He’s shown this season that he’s one of the top central defenders in the Premier League, albeit playing three at the back as Thomas Tuchel does at Chelsea.

“But I’m sure he could do a job at United, because defensively it’s not been right there for a while now. New faces can bring the best out of others and improve competition.

“Obviously Varane came in and has suffered with injuries, Maguire’s out at the moment … I think you can never have too many good players and the competition is what you need.”