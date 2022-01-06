Tottenham Hotspur stars Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min were furious with the performance of right wing-back Emerson Royal after their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Royal was supposed to help produce attacking impetus down the Tottenham right by providing scoring opportunities for the likes of Kane and Son, who so often produce the goods for Spurs when they need it most.

However, Royal failed in this task, and his poor defensive display further compounded what was a shocking evening for the 22-year-old Brazilian in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

And as per Football London, as quoted by The Boot Room, Kane and Son were not impressed.

This could be all the ammunition Antonio Conte needs to convince Spurs Managing Director Fabio Paratici and Chairman Daniel Levy to pull the trigger on signing a new player in the position, with Conte said to be keen on upgrading the position as a matter of primary importance.

Royal has largely flattered to deceive since his £22.5m move from Barcelona in the summer, and while he has had some solid games for Spurs he should not currently be starting for a team who are challenging for a place in the Premier League’s top four, given the quality of the teams vying for the positions.

However, due to his potential and overall ability, Royal would likely prove to be a fine squad player for Tottenham before evolving into a regular starter when the player has appropriately improved in a few years time.

Tottenham will have the opportunity to turn around the 2-0 deficit when they host Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the second leg on January 12.