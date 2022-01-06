Top four chasers Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to reignite their attempts to sign Wolves man Adama Traore.

Spurs are looking to add fresh impetus to their attack and with Antonio Conte not completely happy with the state of his squad it is understood Spurs will be likely to make a fresh approach for the Wolves man.

As reported by The Athletic, the Spaniard has an estimated transfer value of £20million and Spurs are satisfied with the price.

Traore has just 18 months left on his contract so Wolves will either need to sign him up to a new deal or risk losing him for free in summer 2023 if they do not find a buyer this month or in the summer.

Statistically speaking, it is easy to see why Traore would be wanted by Spurs. His dribbling exploits are amongst the best in the Premier League particularly in shot creation and overall dribble success, with him ranking first in shot creating dribbles and second for overall dribble success only behind Allan Saint-Maximin (FB.ref).

Traore is versatile enough to play as a wingback or as a more attacking minded winger, and it is this that Conte wants to add to his team, with particular attention being paid to his ability to play at wingback.

Emerson Royal had been a mixed bag since joining the club in the summer, but has showcased some clear weaknesses to his game that will hold Tottenham back in the remainder of the season.

While Traore also harbours is own weaknesses – his end product being something he is consistently criticised for – if he was playing in a superior team with an elite strike-force then he would not need to worry so much about shooting and instead he could focus more on creating chances. Something he is an expert in doing.

Conte has previously made this work in the Premier League with an arguably inferior player in the form of Victor Moses at right wing-back during Chelsea’s last title winning campaign. So who’s to say it couldn’t work well again.