New club in the frame as Barcelona pull out of Manchester United transfer raid

Barcelona are reportedly no longer pursuing a transfer move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The club’s new manager Xavi is said to have been key to that decision, according to Todo Fichajes, who state that Atletico Madrid may now be strong contenders for the Dutchman’s signature.

Van de Beek has struggled for playing time at Man Utd, but previously looked a huge talent at former club Ajax, so he could still have a fine career ahead of him if he finds the right club and manager to give him the opportunity to shine again.

Atletico could be more likely to find a first-team role for him, though it’s not that clear if the tactical style of Diego Simeone is the best fit for a player like Van de Beek.

The 24-year-old looked very much at home in the Ajax team, who are known for their specific footballing philosophy, and Simeone’s more defensive game might not be ideal for him.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but in a way it’s a surprise that Barcelona are seemingly no longer in the running for Van de Beek, as their style is well known for being inspired by the Dutch ‘Total Football’ philosophy.

The Catalan giants notably signed Van de Beek’s old team-mate Frenkie de Jong from Ajax, and the pair could fit in well together at the Nou Camp if they were to be reunited.