Former Manchester United ace names the club who’d be “a good move” for Donny van de Beek

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick says that Newcastle could be a good transfer destination for struggling Dutch ace Donny van de Beek.

The former Ajax man has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford since joining Man Utd last season, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he tried to get away this January.

Van de Beek has been linked with Atletico Madrid by Todo Fichajes, while there also seems to be strong interest in the Premier League from Newcastle United, according to the Telegraph.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick made it clear that he felt Newcastle could be a good move for Van de Beek at the moment, though the most important thing is for the Netherlands international to play more often in order to achieve his potential.

“I think Newcastle would be a good move for Van de Beek,” Chadwick said. “He just needs to play games, as he did when he was one of the top midfield players for a very good Ajax team.

“Newcastle is a project, but he’s at the stage now where he has to play every week, not just coming on for 15 minutes here and there. He needs regular games to get back to the level I’m sure he’s capable of, but I can’t see … Ole didn’t pick him and Ralf doesn’t look like he’s going to use him on a consistent basis either.

“It’s not enough for the level he’ll want to be, so a move seems like the best thing for him at the moment.”

One imagines Newcastle would surely make Van de Beek a key player straight away as their new owners look to put together a squad of world class players.

It could be a risk for the 24-year-old, however, as the Magpies are undoubtedly in a relegation battle this season.