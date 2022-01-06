Chelsea get opportunity to sign world class Lukaku replacement as star favours Blues transfer over Arsenal

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea could reportedly have the edge over rivals Arsenal in the race to seal the transfer of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Blues have a bit of an issue up front at the moment after Romelu Lukaku’s recent outburst, so there could be some sense in keeping an eye out for new strikers in the transfer market.

Chelsea could be in luck, as it seems the in-form Serbian forward Vlahovic only has eyes for Stamford Bridge or the Etihad Stadium if he moves this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report notes that Arsenal seem to be trying hard to strike a deal with Fiorentina for Vlahovic, but it’s hardly surprising that Chelsea or Manchester City would be more tempting destinations for the 21-year-old.

Arsenal urgently need a replacement for the out-of-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Vlahovic seems to perfectly fit the bill.

Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal or Chelsea?
Romelu Lukaku’s future at Chelsea doesn’t seem all that certain
More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham rival Arsenal for signing of £50million-rated Premier League star
Man United could be headed down intriguing new route as Pochettino no longer favourite to be next manager
Arsenal star Aubameyang spotted partying in Dubai just days before testing positive for Covid-19

However, Chelsea won the Champions League last season and may still be in this season’s Premier League title race, whereas Arsenal are scrapping it out for a top four place at best, with no guarantee they’ll get it.

It will be interesting, however, to see if Thomas Tuchel decides to move on from Lukaku and target someone like Vlahovic, or if he’ll stick with the Belgium international.

Even if Lukaku brings a bit of baggage wherever he goes, there’s no doubt he’s one of the very finest goal-scorers in Europe, and a more proven, experienced option than Vlahovic.

More Stories Dusan Vlahovic Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.