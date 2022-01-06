Chelsea could reportedly have the edge over rivals Arsenal in the race to seal the transfer of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Blues have a bit of an issue up front at the moment after Romelu Lukaku’s recent outburst, so there could be some sense in keeping an eye out for new strikers in the transfer market.

Chelsea could be in luck, as it seems the in-form Serbian forward Vlahovic only has eyes for Stamford Bridge or the Etihad Stadium if he moves this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report notes that Arsenal seem to be trying hard to strike a deal with Fiorentina for Vlahovic, but it’s hardly surprising that Chelsea or Manchester City would be more tempting destinations for the 21-year-old.

Arsenal urgently need a replacement for the out-of-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Vlahovic seems to perfectly fit the bill.

However, Chelsea won the Champions League last season and may still be in this season’s Premier League title race, whereas Arsenal are scrapping it out for a top four place at best, with no guarantee they’ll get it.

It will be interesting, however, to see if Thomas Tuchel decides to move on from Lukaku and target someone like Vlahovic, or if he’ll stick with the Belgium international.

Even if Lukaku brings a bit of baggage wherever he goes, there’s no doubt he’s one of the very finest goal-scorers in Europe, and a more proven, experienced option than Vlahovic.