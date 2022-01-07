Although they’ve dropped off of the pace a little at the top of the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel’s embarrassment of riches at Chelsea means that the Blues will be there or thereabouts at the business end of the current campaign.

The starting XI for the Stamford Bridge outfit generally picks itself, though the German does have the luxury of other great players ready to step in at a moment’s notice to cover for injuries and suspensions, or even rotation should Tuchel deem that necessary.

One player that had previously flattered to deceive for Chelsea was Atletico Madrid loan signing, Saul Niguez.

The combative and competitive midfielder seemingly became fed up with being a jack of all trades for Diego Simeone and decided a move elsewhere would be better for his career.

MORE: United should worry less about Ronaldo

Suffice to say that his time in West London hasn’t matched up to either his or Chelsea’s expectations.

That was until earlier this week when a man-of-the-match performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg hinted at exactly what Saul could do when given licence.

In fact, his performance was so good that it will surely have given Tuchel some food for thought.

At 27 years of age, the Spaniard has a number of years left in the tank, and at a reported £30m (per Sky Sports) to sign him permanently at the end of his loan spell, can Chelsea really afford to pass up on that opportunity?

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle’s new era is finally underway with Kieran Trippier expected to be the first of many new faces World-class manager expected to accept offer to take up role at Manchester United after Rangnick’s poor start Philippe Coutinho will undo all of the good work Steven Gerrard has done so far at Aston Villa

Give him the chance, and the likelihood is that Saul can become much more than the bit part player he’s been for the Stamford Bridge outfit to this point.