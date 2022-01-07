Leeds United considering surprise move for former Chelsea defender

Marcelo Bielsa will be desperate to ensure his Leeds United side remain in England’s top-flight following what has so far been a tough season.

The Whites have been struggling with injuries with notable long-term absentees including leading striker Patrick Bamford.

However, set to use the January transfer market as a way to bring in some much-needed fresh faces, according to recent reports, Bielsa is keeping a close eye on Torino defender Ola Aina.

Aina, 25, spent last season on loan with then-Premier League side Fulham.

However, after being relegated back to the Championship and failing to see his move made permanent, the 25-year-old was sent back to parent club Torino, where he has since enjoyed a decent 2021-22 campaign in Serie A.

In light of what has been an impressive spell of form, Leeds United are now understood to be interested in bringing the former Chelsea defender back to England (Tuttomercato Web)

With his contract set to expire next summer, Aina is valued at a very modest £4.95m and would therefore be a relatively risk-free piece of business, should the Whites’ hierarchy opt to back up their interest in the form of a bid.