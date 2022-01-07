Liverpool interested in £63m valued La Liga winger

Jurgen Klopp is seldom known for splashing huge sums on transfers. In fact, the world-class German tactician is often praised for his ability to identify shrewd but hugely effective targets. However, one player who has the potential to see Liverpool deviate away from their usual strict transfer policy and break the bank is Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims the Reds are among those interested in signing the Dutch attacker.

? Arnaut Danjuma deal at Villarreal includes €75m release clause. Liverpool among clubs monitoring 24yo but happy at #Villarreal & under Emery so Jan move unlikely. #LFC also looking at centre-mid options – they & #MUFC keen on Tchouameni @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/R08gWevgFe — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 7, 2022

Danjuma, 24, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining Villarreal from Bournemouth just six months ago.

Having seen a move worth just £21.2m materialise at the end of last season, the 24-year-old is already being linked with a blockbuster move back to England.

Having featured in just 18 matches, in all competitions, since arriving at the Estadio de la Ceramica Stadium, the former PSV academy graduate has directly contributed to an impressive 12 goals, along the way.

The fact the wide-attacker has a contract that is set to run until 2026 means Villarreal have all the control when it comes to potential transfer negotiations and that is echoed by their sky-high price tag.

Clearly recognising the Dutch winger’s talent early on, the La Liga outfit were smart enough to include a whopping £63m release clause – a huge increase on the £21m they paid the Cherries last year.

Although an approach by Liverpool during the January transfer window remains some way off, fans of the Reds will certainly be excited by the prospect of their club going after one of Europe’s most highly-rated wide players.

However, engineering a move for Danjuma may not be as straightforward for Liverpool as meeting his release clause with the player seemingly happy with life in Spain.

Speaking to the club’s official website shortly after completing his summer transfer, Danjuma said: “I feel very good here. I need to give a massive thanks to Unai Emery.

“The coach is really busy with me and he really helps me to perform with the team.

“I’ve integrated well with the culture of the team, and my teammates trust me.”