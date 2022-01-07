Things are beginning to heat up in the transfer market, and with over three weeks left before the door slams shut until the summer, there’s plenty of time for deals to be done.

Newcastle United are still expected to be one of the biggest players this January, with the strength of their buying and selling being key to whether Eddie Howe can haul the Magpies clear of the relegation zone.

Kieran Trippier hasn’t been officially announced as a Newcastle player as yet, however he’s believed to have passed his medical and will soon become Howe’s first capture.

The St. James’ Park outfit need strengthening in all areas, and a goalscorer certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Even though money would appear to be no object, given that the project that Amanda Staveley and her board are building has only just begun, it could be difficult to attract the biggest names until they’re a more stable Premier League side.

Furthermore, strikers don’t necessarily come cheap or are readily available. However, Divock Origi ticks all of the right boxes and as The Telegraph note, Howe is casting a keen eye in the Belgian’s direction given the recent injury to Callum Wilson.

It would show a distinct lack of ambition from the player if he were to turn down expected overtures from Howe.

The chance for Origi to cement an Alan Shearer-like legacy is there, and the Toon Army would take him straight to their hearts if he’s able to come up with the goods that save them from Championship ignominy.