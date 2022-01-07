Man United star denies reported contract offer as free transfer looms

Manchester United are less than six months away from seeing midfielder Paul Pogba leave the club for free.

The Red Devils, who resigned the French midfielder from Juventus back in 2016, have endured an up and down five years.

Pogba, 28, along with his Mino Raiola led entourage have been a frequent thorn in his employer’s side.

The French World Cup winner’s super-agent has never been shy in publicly touting his star client to other clubs, including hinting at a potential reunion with Juventus.

However, with the midfielder currently out injured and his deal on the brink of expiring, fans have been left to wonder if they’ll ever see Pogba play for the side again.

Although a January move seems hugely unlikely, it cannot be ruled out completely.

The hope of a potential contract extension was provided after previous reports claimed the Red Devils have put forward an offer to the 28-year-old.

Leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has continually assured fans the Red Devils’ hierarchy have offered Pogba a new deal on improved terms.

Paul Pogba has a contract extension proposal on the table from Manchester United since last July. Long-term new deal and increased salary. ? #MUFC …but there’s NO final answer yet from Pogba side and his agent Raiola. Man Utd are waiting for his decision – pushing for months. pic.twitter.com/q3rWnOKd92 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 7, 2021

However, according to a more recent report from the Daily Mail, this is not the case, at all.

A spokesman for the France international has issued a statement claiming there has been no contract offer and insisted the midfielder’s focus remains entirely on returning to full fitness.

The full statement read: “To clarify media reports, Paul has not been offered a new contract in recent months. Paul is fully focused on his recovery from injury with the aim of helping the team as soon as possible.”

This latest twist in the ongoing Pogba saga comes at a time when interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted the majority of his senior team remain on board with his coaching methods but did admit some are unhappy.

“If you have that many players and 10 outfield players can play and three being substituted,” Rangnick told reporters (as quoted by the Evening Standard). “Then of course you have quite a number of players – in our case 12, 13, 14 players who don’t even play, or not even being in the squad.

“Then those players are not happy about that situation. It’s obvious, it’s clear.

“In total, we have a big squad. I tend to explain to players every two or three weeks why they are not playing but obviously I cannot do that every game and that is an issue in our team as well as in other clubs.”

