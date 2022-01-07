Newcastle United interested in Norwich City playmaker valued at just £15m

Newcastle United look set to continue their January spending spree.

Having recently announced the signing of right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid (BBC Sport), the Magpies, now owned by cash-rich Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, will be hopeful of bringing in more fresh faces in order to increase their chances of Premier League survival.

The Magpies currently sit inside the league’s drop zone after amassing just 11 points from 19 matches.

However, with the winter market now open, the Geordies will be focused on recruiting some of the best available talents to work under manager Eddie Howe.

Despite already landing Trippier and remaining linked with the likes of Manchester United’s Anthony Martial (Telegraph), a recent report from Sky Sports has claimed the Magpies are interested in prizing midfielder Todd Cantwell away from Norwich City.

The Canaries are almost certain to be relegated back to the Championship this season after winning just two matches since the beginning of the campaign.

Given Norwich City’s dire form, which doesn’t appear to be improving, Newcastle United could very well take advantage of the fate that almost certainly awaits their rivals.

Cantwell currently has just six months left on his deal with the Canaries and although his employers retain the option to trigger a one-year extension, it would not come as a surprise to see the English playmaker move on sooner rather than later.

Given his precarious contract situation, as well as Championship football beckoning, Cantwell could reportedly be available for between just £15m and £20m.

Whether or not Howe’s Newcastle United will end up stumping up the funds required to lure Cantwell to St James’ Park remains to be seen.

However, one thing is for sure, given how impressive Cantwell was, especially throughout the 2019-20 season, which saw him score six league goals, the Magpies could certainly do a lot worse when it comes to targeting potential central midfielders than the Canaries’ number 14.