Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side begin their FA Cup campaign this Sunday at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners are in good shape at present, with the Spaniard’s strong no-nonsense man-management style finally beginning to bear fruit.

With 14 FA Cup titles to their name, Arsenal have the most of any English club in history, and they’ve already won one under Arteta.

Given how well they’re playing, whose to say that No.15 won’t soon be on the cards.

The mixture of youth and experience, flamboyance and physicality that Arteta has created is making the North Londoners a tough nut to crack, and anyone who does manage to get the better of them will have to work incredibly hard to do so.

The magic of the third round of the FA Cup can always spring some surprises, but a giant-killing won’t necessarily be expected on the banks of the River Trent.

Arsenal’s players in the #NoMoreRed kit. What do you think of the campaign? Are you proud the gunners are making a stand against youth violence? pic.twitter.com/PZnYUsjQj4 — Antoine Allen (@AntoineSpeaker) January 7, 2022

What might be a shock to many is the kit that Arsenal will wear for the game. An all-white ensemble carries with it a strong message.

The club are making a stand against youth violence in the locale and more generally, and the white kit is to represent the #NoMoreRed campaign.

Ultimately, it’s a play on words regarding the blood that is being unnecessarily shed.

It’s a fantastic initiative, and one can only hope that the uniqueness of the campaign really hits home.

The kit isn’t expected to go on sale or be worn again after Sunday’s game, making the highlighting of the campaign even more poignant.