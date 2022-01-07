Ralf Rangnick could apparently soon have a dressing room mutiny on his hands, if recent reports are to be believed.

The Daily Mirror noted that 11 members of the first-team squad are unhappy with their lot, with more believed to want out too.

One of those potentially looking for a move away has already spent a fantastically successful loan period away from Old Trafford.

It’s no wonder then, that Jesse Lingard might also be willing to move away from the Red Devils again.

West Ham would almost certainly be a willing recipient for his signature, but the England international has bizarrely been advised against a January move by a former Hammers player.

“I think after the six months he had at West Ham, he probably thought he was going to get a chance [at Manchester United]. He probably deserved a chance,” Jack Wilshere said, quoted by talkSPORT.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens this window. He probably deserves to play, he’ll feel he deserves to play.

“The grass ain’t always greener. I had this a few times at Arsenal with players who didn’t want to be there.

“Sometimes you need to sit back and look at how lucky you are to be at a big club like that and the fans…

“All right, they’re not challenging but it’s still a big club and teams go there and are intimidated by that. To be on that side of the fence rather than going to them places makes a massive difference.”

It’s an interesting tack, but it might ultimately play to Lingard’s advantage, given that he is available for free in the summer.

If he can sit tight, and not be too worried about game time in the mean time, then short-term pain may result in long-term gain.