(Photo) Newcastle United fans will love Sven Botman's Instagram transfer hint

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United appear to be on the lookout for at least one more defender to join them during the January transfer window.

Having already recruited right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, the Magpies’ attention will now likely switch to signing a new centre-back and one name heavily linked with a move to St James’ Park is Lille defender Sven Botman.

Although it is still unknown whether or not the Geordies will back their interest up with a formal bid during the winter window, the player himself appears keen to make a move materialise.

Taking to his Instagram recently, eagled eyed fans spotted the Lille defender ‘like’ an image of him wearing a Newcastle United shirt.

