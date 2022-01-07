Newcastle United appear to be on the lookout for at least one more defender to join them during the January transfer window.

Having already recruited right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, the Magpies’ attention will now likely switch to signing a new centre-back and one name heavily linked with a move to St James’ Park is Lille defender Sven Botman.

Although it is still unknown whether or not the Geordies will back their interest up with a formal bid during the winter window, the player himself appears keen to make a move materialise.

Taking to his Instagram recently, eagled eyed fans spotted the Lille defender ‘like’ an image of him wearing a Newcastle United shirt.