If there’s one player that is incredibly frustrating for Manchester United fans to watch, it’s French World Cup-winning midfielder, Paul Pogba.

On his day, there are no finer ball-winning exponents.

Pogba eases through the gears, is pleasing on the eye and has a passing range that is peerless.

The issue, which is as true today as it has been since Jose Mourinho was in charge, is that Pogba appears to pick and choose when he wants to be the main man.

The Red Devils can’t have any passengers whatsoever in their side at this point, as they look to get back to the pinnacle of English and European football.

MORE: United need to forget about Ronaldo

News then, via The Sun, that the club are willing to offer him a £400,000 per week basic salary, rising to £500,000 with bonuses, will almost certainly come as an almighty kick in the teeth to supporters who’ve arguably seen enough.

Though the styles are markedly different, compare and contrast the work ethic of West Ham’s Declan Rice, believed to be coveted by United, with that of Pogba.

They’re like chalk and cheese.

The Sun report the deal for the Frenchman is to ward off the interest of teams such as Real Madrid and Juventus, but frankly, their purpose would be better served by trying to get some money for him in January rather than breaking the bank.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid star could announce surprise retirement this summer if stars don’t align ahead of the World Cup Barcelona must steer clear of Man United flop or risk another Coutinho situation Declan Rice doesn’t need to move to Man United to achieve his aspirations for both club and country

It would almost certainly be Ralf Rangnick’s first big mistake as manager if he were to allow the deal to be passed.

At 28, Pogba should be a leader on the Old Trafford pitch but he is far, far from that.