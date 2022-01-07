Porto looks to have a star on their hands in the form of wide-attacker Luis Diaz.

Diaz, 24, joined Porto in 2019 following a modest £6.5m move from South American side Junior FC.

Since Diaz’s arrival in Portugal’s top-flight, the talented Columbian has gone on to feature in 121 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 57 goals, along the way.

However, despite having a contract that is set to run until 2024, the 24-year-old’s inspired form is now seeing him linked with a blockbuster move to the English Premier League.

Recent reports have concluded that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has a significant interest in the Porto wide-man, however, claims on Friday from Portugal’s media suggest that Tottenham Hotspur may have already made the 29 times Primeira Liga champions an offer.

It has been claimed by outlet O Joga (via Sports Witness) that Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites have recently offered Porto £50m (€60m) for Diaz but saw their bid rejected due to Porto holding out for closer to £67m (€80m).

With it previously appearing that only Liverpool was in for Diaz, to now learn that Tottenham Hotspur is also in the mix certainly makes the saga a lot more intriguing.