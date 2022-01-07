Antonio Conte has sent a heartfelt message to former midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen, who played under Conte at Inter Milan after departing Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer of 2020, has recently seen his contract with the Serie A side terminated following a cardiac medical condition.

Having collapsed during last summer’s European Championships while in action for Denmark, the stricken midfielder, who although is now without a club, remains hopeful of continuing his playing career.

MORE: Man United risk fan backlash by shortlisting hugely controversial striker as potential Martial replacement

Addressing speculation that Eriksen could return to train with the London-based club, as well as be reunited with one of his former players, Conte, now manager of Tottenham Hotspur, revealed the Lilywhites would welcome the Danish midfielder back with open arms.

“What happened this summer was very not good,” Conte said. “The people that worked with him and that know him – I was scared in that moment.

“Now to see him again already playing football is great news and I think for Christian the door [at Spurs] is always open.”