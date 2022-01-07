(Video) Arteta believes soon-to-be free agent wants to extend Arsenal stay

Mikel Arteta has provided fans with a positive update regarding the future of striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah, 22, will be out of contract with the Gunners at the end of the season and although there is mounting speculation the English forward could move on this month, manager Arteta appears adamant the club want to retain his services.

Speaking in a scheduled press conference ahead of his side’s FA Cup Third Round tie against Nottingham Forest this weekend, when asked about the future of Nketiah, Arteta said: “I already spoke about Eddie, about how I feel about him, the intentions of the club and where we are.

“He’s with us – every day he shows me and the club that he wants to stay with us.

“I will keep having those discussions with him but he knows that we want him at the club.”