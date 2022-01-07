Despite suffering four defeats in their last seven matches, in all competitions, former West Ham United defender Anton Ferdinand still believes the Hammers can finish this season inside the Premier League’s top four.

West Ham United, led by manager David Moyes, currently sit fifth in the Premier League table on 34 points, just one point off cross-town rivals Arsenal, who remain in fourth.

Looking to kick on for the second half of the season, the Hammers, who have been struggling with injuries, will likely delve into the winter market in order to add some depth to their squad in an effort to improve on their current form.

MORE: Man United fan-favourite resentful of teammate as Spanish giants consider shock move

With the winter window now open, one person who refuses to panic following what has been a patchy run of results and remains optimistic about the future under Moyes is ex-centre-back Ferdinand.

While speaking on TalkSPORT about what could be in store for his old club this season, Ferdinand said: “If we get the right players in, I have my full trust in Moyes that he’s going to be able to bring the right players in.

“I think we are definitely staking a claim to get in the top four this year.”