(Video) Rangnick lifts lid on support from Man United squad

Despite an average run of form, Manchester United, now under the guidance of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, remain hopeful of qualifying for Champions League football at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have won just two of their last five matches, in all competitions, and while they’re just about keeping pace with the race for the top four, the nature of their performances have left a lot to be desired.

Addressing recent speculation that there is much discontent among the United squad following what has been a turbulent period, Rangnick, when asked if he believes his players are supporting him, said: “They’re at least trying. I am sure they are listening.

“I think we showed in the last games against Palace and also against Burnley and in parts in the away games against Norwich and Newcastle that they are trying to follow the advice that we give them – that I give them.

“We conceded less goals than before […] But yes, it is about balance.

“We need to find the best possible balance between offence and defence and we still have something to do to get better on.”