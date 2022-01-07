Chelsea has been desperately unlucky with injuries in recent weeks.

First choice left-back Ben Chilwell, who was having a fine campaign, has been ruled out for the remainder season after suffering an ACL injury against Juventus back in November.

With Marcos Alonso now standing in for the stricken England international, manager Thomas Tuchel has been forced to assess his January transfer plans.

Although there has been recent speculation linking the Blues with a shock move for Everton’s out-of-favour Lucas Digne, a simpler solution could be found in the form of recalling Emerson, who joined French side Lyon on a season-long loan last summer.

Addressing the possibility of Emerson returning to Stamford Bridge ahead of schedule, Tuchel refused to rule out the possibility and admitted it is an option the club is considering.

“I will not give you any details on that,” Tuchel told reporters. “But in general I will not hide from the fact that we have a long term injury with Ben Chilwell.

“Of course, we know and we appreciate him as a player and as a person in general.

“He had such a huge influence, although he did not have a lot of minutes last season, because he’s a top guy – a top professional.

“He’s still a Chelsea player but it is not only what I wish for – we need to evaluate the situation but we are looking into it on this position and it is one of the options.”