Things are starting to fall into place for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, and not before time it must be said.

It took a lot of soul searching and a steadfast refusal from the board not to sack the Spaniard, as well as a commitment to ride out the storm.

Just like Man United did with Alex Ferguson, when their faith and long-term vision paid off, so Arteta can be seen to be at the beginning of building a new dynasty at Arsenal.

It’ll take some going to replicate Fergie’s best sides, and even Arsenal’s Invincibles, but the Gunners are now starting to play with the same swagger and confidence.

What’s more, for the first time since the days of Vieira and Petit, the North Londoner’s have that bit of steel to add to their flamboyance.

With one or two studious additions, Arteta’s side could really disrupt the status quo at the top of the Premier League table.

A title is likely to be beyond them this season, but woe betide anyone that would rule them out from the beginning of next.

Particularly if they add Fiorentina hot-shot, Dusan Vlahovic, to their ranks.

Can confirm an Arsenal offer for Dusan Vlahovic of close to 45m plus Torreira. The Fiorentina striker scored 33 goals in 2021, equalling a record in Italy set by Ronaldo. Can see this one dragging out. Vlahovic happy to bide his time & Fiorentina content to assess other offers. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 5, 2022

CBS’ Ben Jacobs noted in a tweet that the Gunners have already made an offer to a player who equalled Ronaldo’s Italian scoring record.

Although it’s yet to be accepted, the bid can surely be seen as an opening gambit as opposed to a final offer.

At just 21 years of age, Vlahovic fits the profile and dynamic that Arteta is trying to create. That of young, talented and hungry stars.

If the deal can be secured, Arsenal really will take some stopping.