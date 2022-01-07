West Ham targeting versatile Paris-Saint Germain defender

According to recent reports, West Ham United could delve into the winter market in search of a new defender.

That’s according to French outlet L’Equipe, who claims the Hammers may use the January transfer window as a way to provide cover for injured defensive duo Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna.

Both Zouma and Ogbonna are ruled out for large parts of the second half of the season, with the latter not actually expected to return until next season after rupturing his cruciate ligament against Liverpool last year.

With two of his first-choice defenders sidelined for what is going to be a make or break second half of the season as the Hammers chase down Champions League qualification, manager David Moyes has already hinted a new defender could be on January’s agenda.

Speaking to reporters last month, the Scottish tactician, as quoted by the Evening Standard, said: “We’ve picked up a few injuries to some defenders so that could make us look differently.

“I think we had hopefully been looking to add a forward player but we had a problem with that even in the summer window, where we were trying but there was nothing there and that’s not to say there would be anything there in January. “So I think it will mean that we have to start maybe considering looking for a defender if possible but we will see how it goes because there’s nothing decided yet.”

In light of Moyes’ defensive admission, the Hammers are reportedly targeting Paris-Saint Germain’s Abdou Diallo.

Diallo, 25, is a highly-versatile defender who can play as a centre-back, but also as a right-sided full-back.

The talented Senegalese defender joined Paris-Saint Germain in 2019 following a £28.8m move from German side Borussia Dortmund.

Despite arriving at the Parc des Princes tipped to become one of the nine times Ligue 1 winner’s most important players, Diallo has seen his first-team opportunities restricted following the recent arrival of Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon.

Having featured in just nine domestic matches, so far this season, there is no denying that Diallo would benefit from a change of scenery and if these recent reports are anything to go by – London could very well be next up for the 25-year-old.