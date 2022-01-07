It’s a sorry state of affairs at Manchester United at present, with the appointment of Ralf Rangnick proving to be incredibly underwhelming.

Despite an obvious pedigree, it would appear that the German’s manner and style hasn’t left the best of impressions on the Red Devils squad.

More so given the standard of performance since he took over, as in general terms they’ve not been much better than when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge.

Supporters certainly won’t have seen the ‘new manager bounce’ they expected at Old Trafford.

Perhaps then, it was always best that his appointment in the hot-seat was generally thought to be only until the end of the current campaign, before he moves upstairs and shapes United’s future from on-high.

MORE: No brainer for Coutinho

The football director’s role may just suit him better, though his choice of manager to replace him will be crucial in whether United’s short-term aspirations are met.

One name that’s been consistently linked with the post is Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian would seemingly accept any offer from United, per The Sun, and were he to be given the opportunity to do just that, it would give him the chance to prove once again that he does have what it takes to succeed at the highest level in the English top-flight.

The one area that would need to be addressed almost immediately, is a perceived dressing room revolt.

The Sun go on to note that the squad are completely disillusioned at present, and perhaps it is the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and the need to accommodate him that’s led to squad rotation and management issues.

More Stories / Latest News Philippe Coutinho will undo all of the good work Steven Gerrard has done so far at Aston Villa Liverpool star now has perfect opportunity to cement Shearer-like legacy at Newcastle Manchester United urged to cut Portuguese talisman in favour of youthful attack and star attacking midfielder

Certainly, Pochettino has the strength of character to deal with any matters arising, as he’s already shown by subbing Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe whilst at PSG.

After so many near misses, it’s time United finally got their man if they have genuine hopes of getting back amongst the Premier League and European elite in due course.