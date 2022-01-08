Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, despite the Spurs hierarchy disagreeing with the idea.

According to Sport Witness, Conte and Managing Director Fabio Paratici have had a “disagreement” over what players they should target from Juventus.

It is understood that while Conte favours the signing of McKennie, Paratici believes winger Dejan Kulusevski would be the more appropriate acquisition this month.

The former Schalke midfielder’s future at The Old Lady is ultimately secure, but Juventus are said to be considering the economic factor behind a deal, with the club’s current priority to lower it’s wage bill in the near future.

An offer of around €30m is said to be enough to entice Juventus into letting the player go despite his significant playing time under Massimiliano Allegri.

Both McKennie and Kulusevski are players who have their merits in being signed by the North Londoners.

McKennie is a technically gifted individual with the necessary physique to not be unsettled in a high up Premier League midfield. He is arguably an upgrade on Tanguy Ndombele in terms of his consistency and ultimate all round game, despite Ndombele’s vast talents on the ball.

Kulusevski would suit Conte’s system whereby he could in all likelihood play in the right-wing back role the Italian manager is after an upgrade for. However, Kulusevski has scored just once in 22 games so far this season, albeit many of these have come in unnatural positions to the 21-year-old.

Whoever Spurs go for should prove to be a decent upgrade for the squad, but one clearly has the edge over the other, especially in terms of this season’s performances and the needs of Conte’s team going forward.