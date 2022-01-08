If there’s one thing that Barcelona need to do this season other than get their financial house in order, it’s to buy or produce the right players to bring them back to the pinnacle of Spanish and European football.

The last 18 months to two years have been an unmitigated disaster for the Catalan outfit, due in no small part to the incredible mismanagement of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board.

Joan Laporta has been left to mop up the mess in an institutional sense, with former great, Xavi Hernandez, tasked with getting things right on the pitch.

Both appear to be intelligent individuals, though a potential move for one of their old boys, who has flopped badly in the Premier League, suggests otherwise.

According to Transfermarkt, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ flying winger, Adama Traore, has scored just 20 goals since the start of the 14/15 campaign, taking in moves to Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before heading to Wolves.

There was a reason that Barcelona allowed him to move on to Villa in the first place, and nothing he has done since has given any indication that Traore would be a decent enough replacement for Ousmane Dembele, as Sport have suggested.

It would almost be swapping like for like. Both have pace to burn, with Traore more physical and Dembele more two footed. Neither have ever lived up to their top billing, however.

With Trincao potentially being used as a makeweight in the deal too, Laporta needs to think long and hard before he commits to such a deal.