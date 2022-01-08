Manchester United are rumoured to be one of many top European clubs interested in signing soon-to-be out of contract Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger, 28, has been with Chelsea since he joined from Italian side Roma back in 2017 in a deal worth £31.5m.

Having spent the last four-and-a-half years in London, the Germany international has since gone on to feature in 176 matches, in all competitions, lifting four major trophies, including last season’s Champions League, along the way.

However, despite growing to become one of the Blues’ most loved players, concerns are mounting over the defender’s contract, which will expire at the end of the season.

MORE: Man United star set to sign five-year deal with PSG that will see him earn more than Messi

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Football Insider, who claims Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils are highly interested in offering the centre-back a mega-money contract.

Addressing these latest reports, former Premier League hitman Kevin Phillips said: “He’d be an amazing signing for Man United.

“It’s a tough one when you’re both challenging in and around that top four, Rudiger could really make that difference.

“It’s a strange one – you wonder why he would want to leave Chelsea when they are where they are right now. But clearly, something’s not right.

“It would be brilliant for Man United if they could benefit. He’s been amazing for a number of years now and any club would be lucky to get him in.”

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

There is no doubting that Rudiger is one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated defenders.

The German is exceptionally quick and in recent years has taken huge strides when it comes to reading the game.

Although it is not known exactly why Chelsea are stalling on renewing his deal, it is probably fair to assume that both parties are apart when it comes to their financial valuations.

If the Blues continue to hold firm in their stance then it surely is just a matter of time before Rudiger agrees new terms with a club outside of London.

When it comes to Manchester United – although the Red Devils recruited Raphael Varane from Real Madrid last summer, there remain lingering question marks over club captain Harry Maguire.

Although Maguire is unlikely to depart the club, signing Rudiger would help to give the Red Devils something they have lacked for many years – quality in depth.

For as shocking as a potential deal may be, it is certainly one that could make a lot of sense, at least for Rudiger and United, anyway.