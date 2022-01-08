Newcastle United players were rightly left shocked and embarrassed by the events of their FA Cup exit against League One side Cambridge United.

But what they most likely did not expect was to receive a visit from the very top of the club.

As reported by The Telegraph, Newcastle’s new chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Amanda Staveley decided to give the dressing room a visit after the team were booed off at full time by the Newcastle crowd, along with his entourage of highly visible bodyguards.

However, while some may have expected a dressing down of the players to occur Eddie Howe struck a positive tone about what the chairman said to the squad after their defeat, although he did admit he was not personally in the room at the time as he was carrying out media duties.

Asked about it after the game, Howe said: “I believe they were very supportive to the players, highlighting the fact we’re very much in this fight to stay in the league together, and they’re very much behind everybody. I can’t thank them enough for that support.

“I think it was really beneficial for the players to be able to see that and hear that because this journey we’re going on currently and this fight we’re in to stay in this division is a united effort from everybody at the club.”

Of course, what type of reaction the players have from the chat with the clubs new hierarchy remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure is that Newcastle’s troubles are not lost on their new owners, and they’re prepared to personally pressure the team if they feel the necessity to.