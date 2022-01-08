Making a complete mess of an easy back pass is the last thing you want to do in a local derby, particularly one that hasn’t been played in a while.

The last time the South London derby between Millwall and Crystal Palace was played was way back in April 2013 when both teams were in the Championship.

The magic of the FA Cup brought them together again for the Third Round tie on Saturday lunchtime, and the noise inside The New Den told you that this game was going to be a real powder keg.

So it proved with the hosts making the early running against their Premier League near neighbours.

If the Eagles felt that they only needed to turn up to get their passage into the fourth round, they were sorely mistaken, and when they fell behind, it was no more than the hosts deserved.

The way it came about was completely comical, however, and Jack Butland certainly won’t want to have his contribution put on his own personal highlights reel.

When the ball was played back to him by his defender, he wasn’t under any real pressure even though there were two forwards in reasonably close proximity.

All he needed to do was either open his body up and play it to the opposite side of the pitch, or hoof it out from whence it came into row z.

Butland did neither and dribbled straight into trouble, losing the ball and allowing Benik Afobe to shoot into an empty net.