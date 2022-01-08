Jamie Carragher says which player Liverpool should sign next summer

Liverpool should go all out to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

That is the view of former defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher, who while answering a fan on Twitter, admitted his old side should do all they can to lure one of Europe’s hottest prospects to Anfield next summer.

Bellingham, 18, became one of football’s most expensive teenagers in 2020 after making a £20.7m move to Borussia Dortmund from Championship side Birmingham City.

Since Bellingham’s arrival at the Signal Iduna Park nearly two years ago, the 18-year-old has gone on to feature in 71 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 21 goals, along the way.

Having already emerged as one of the sport’s brightest talents, last season saw the energetic midfielder force his way into Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.

Jude Bellingham in training with England.

Undoubtedly destined for big things, speculation is already mounting that Bellingham could soon return to England and Carragher clearly feels the teenager would be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Still with three and a half years left on his deal at Borussia Dortmund, luring Bellingham away from Germany will certainly be expensive.

However, while a move this January is unlikely to happen, next summer has the potential to see the midfielder’s future subject to a lot more speculation.

