Halfway through the 2021/22 Premier League season, and Liverpool are still looking good on all fronts at present.

Jürgen Klopp has his Reds side back to approaching somewhere near to the form that the club displayed in their title-winning season, and pre-Virgil van Dijk injury.

Though Man City have pulled clear at the top of the table, Liverpool will keep going until the very last minute of the season in order to keep the pressure on the league leaders, and to be there to take advantage of any slip-ups as and when they occur.

AFCON could derail their bid further, with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane on international duty for Egypt and Senegal respectively, so perhaps next season may be a better gauge of how well Liverpool continue to fare under the German.

The likelihood of having to freshen up the squad in the summer is strong, and one player that the Anfield-based outfit have been linked with is Barcelona’s young midfield superstar, Gavi.

According to El Nacional, cited by the Daily Mail, the Reds have seen an opportunity to secure the 17-year-old by handing him 50 times his current weekly wage of a reported £1,600.

That sort of uplift in salary terms would normally be enough to tempt even the most loyal of players to move on, particularly to an outfit where a path for career progression is clearly mapped out.

Barcelona are still all at sea in terms of organisation at present, with Joan Laporta trying his upmost to ease the burden financially, and they may not be able to compete with such an offer.

However, the Daily Mail also note that Gavi’s preference is to stay at Barcelona. When Pedri is fully fit again, the pair, perhaps alongside Nico, can form a midfield partnership akin to Xavi-Iniesta.

No wonder he wants to stay at Camp Nou.