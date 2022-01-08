Man United fixtures – Red Devils set to compete on two fronts

The second half of the 2022 season promises to be a busy one for Manchester United, with the Red Devils competing on at least two fronts.
At the beginning of the new year, Ralf Rangnick’s side host Aston Villa in the FA Cup, a competition the club traditionally do well in. A decent run this season will give the supporters something to cheer.
With the Champions League not due to restart until March too, it means that United will be able to concentrate virtually all of their efforts into moving up the Premier League table.
Man United Fixtures
Jan 15 Aston Villa v Man United EPL
Jan 19 Brentford v Man United EPL
Jan 22 Man United v West Ham EPL
Feb 12 Man United v Southampton EPL
Feb 20 Leeds v Man United EPL
Man United Tickets
Home games at Old Trafford are particularly popular, and a membership is generally required for anyone wishing to watch the Red Devils at the Theatre of Dreams.
Supporters wishing to buy match tickets for Man United games should keep an eye on https://www.manutd.com/en/tickets-and-hospitality for updates as to when they become available.