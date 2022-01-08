Man United fixtures – Red Devils set to compete on two fronts

The second half of the 2022 season promises to be a busy one for Manchester United, with the Red Devils competing on at least two fronts.

At the beginning of the new year, Ralf Rangnick’s side host Aston Villa in the FA Cup, a competition the club traditionally do well in. A decent run this season will give the supporters something to cheer.

With the Champions League not due to restart until March too, it means that United will be able to concentrate virtually all of their efforts into moving up the Premier League table.

Man United Fixtures

January, 2022

Jan 10 Man United v Aston Villa FA CUP

Jan 15 Aston Villa v Man United EPL

Jan 19 Brentford v Man United EPL

Jan 22 Man United v West Ham EPL

February, 2022

Feb 8 Burnley v Man United EPL

Feb 12 Man United v Southampton EPL

Feb 20 Leeds v Man United EPL

Feb 23 Atletico v Man United UCL

Feb 26 Man United v Watford EPL

March, 2022 Mar 5 Man City v Man United EPL Mar 12 Man United v Tottenham EPL Mar 15 Man United v Atletico UCL Mar 19 Liverpool v Man United EPL

April, 2022 Apr 2 Man United v Leicester EPL Apr 9 Everton v Man United EPL Apr 16 Man United v Norwich EPL Apr 23 Arsenal v Man United EPL Apr 30 Man United v Brentford EPL

May, 2022

May 7 Brighton v Man United EPL

May 15 Man United v Chelsea EPL

May 22 Crystal Palace v Man United EPL

Man United Tickets

Home games at Old Trafford are particularly popular, and a membership is generally required for anyone wishing to watch the Red Devils at the Theatre of Dreams.

Supporters wishing to buy match tickets for Man United games should keep an eye on https://www.manutd.com/en/tickets-and-hospitality for updates as to when they become available.