Man United fixtures – Red Devils set to compete on two fronts

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The second half of the 2022 season promises to be a busy one for Manchester United, with the Red Devils competing on at least two fronts.

At the beginning of the new year, Ralf Rangnick’s side host Aston Villa in the FA Cup, a competition the club traditionally do well in. A decent run this season will give the supporters something to cheer.

With the Champions League not due to restart until March too, it means that United will be able to concentrate virtually all of their efforts into moving up the Premier League table.

Man United Fixtures

January, 2022
Jan 10            Man United v Aston Villa        FA CUP
Jan 15            Aston Villa v Man United        EPL
Jan 19            Brentford v Man United          EPL
Jan 22           Man United v West Ham         EPL
February, 2022
Feb 8             Burnley v Man United              EPL
Feb 12           Man United v Southampton    EPL
Feb 20          Leeds v Man United                 EPL
Feb 23          Atletico v Man United              UCL
Feb 26          Man United v Watford              EPL
March, 2022
Mar 5            Man City v Man United             EPL
Mar 12          Man United v Tottenham          EPL
Mar 15          Man United v Atletico               UCL
Mar 19          Liverpool v Man United            EPL
April, 2022
Apr 2             Man United v Leicester           EPL
Apr 9             Everton v Man United             EPL
Apr 16           Man United v Norwich            EPL
Apr 23          Arsenal v Man United              EPL
Apr 30          Man United v Brentford           EPL
May, 2022
May 7            Brighton v Man United            EPL
May 15          Man United v Chelsea             EPL
May 22         Crystal Palace v Man United   EPL

Man United Tickets

Home games at Old Trafford are particularly popular, and a membership is generally required for anyone wishing to watch the Red Devils at the Theatre of Dreams.

Supporters wishing to buy match tickets for Man United games should keep an eye on https://www.manutd.com/en/tickets-and-hospitality for updates as to when they become available.

More Stories man united fixtures man united tickets Manchester United fixtures Manchester United tickets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.