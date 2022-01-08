The next few months are vital for Ralf Rangnick to really make his mark at Manchester United.

It’s believed that all isn’t well behind the scenes at Old Trafford at the moment, and with the Red Devils not playing at anywhere close to their best for some while now, something has to give.

Perhaps a change of personnel would do the trick, or even a different system.

What’s clear is that if United want to be there or thereabouts at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, then what happens over the next few weeks, whilst the transfer window is open, is also likely to have a bearing on their finishing position in the Premier League.

One transfer that won’t be happening in January, but is likely to occur in the summer, is that of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Most of Europe’s elite clubs are likely to be trailing the young Norwegian, and with the player known to Rangnick personally from earlier in his career, one might expect United to be in the box seat for such a generational talent.

However, according to the Daily Star, the club have pulled out of the race to sign him, believing that he prefers to join Real Madrid.

Ruling themselves out of the running so early seems a little defeatist at best, but is perhaps more a reflection of where United are as a club at the moment.

Frankly, as an option for a player like Haaland, the Old Trafford outfit are unlikely to be able to present a convincing enough argument for him to join them.