Man United star set to sign five-year deal with PSG that will see him earn more than Messi

Manchester United are preparing to bid farewell to midfielder Paul Pogba, who is on the verge of joining Paris-Saint Germain for free at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Todofichajes, who claims the French midfielder will not renew his deal with the Red Devils.

Currently out injured, Pogba’s second stint at Old Trafford appears to be coming to a bitter end.

Having rejoined the Red Devils in 2016 following a blockbuster return from Italian side Juventus – although tipped to become one of the club’s most important players, things haven’t always gone well for Pogba.

With his agent Mino Raiola continually dividing the club’s fanbase, this summer looks certain to be the time that Pogba’s United career finally comes to a close.

Although initially keen to sign for La Liga giants Real Madrid, with no formal approach made, it has been reported that the only option for the France international is to join up with Mauricio Pochettino at Paris-Saint Germain.

Todofichjes claims Pogba will sign a five-year contract and become the club’s second-highest-paid player, just behind Neymar, who is understood to earn around just over £4m-per month (Fox Sports).

The Parisian’s pursuit of Pogba could have been bolstered since Pochettino became the side’s manager.

Speaking previously while in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino made reference to the Frenchman’s versatile ability and used him as the perfect example when explaining who midfielder Dele Alli should look to replicate.

“Today, football is about being versatile,” Pochettino told reporters in 2016 (as quoted by the Mirror). “We need to help a player like Dele Alli improve, not put him in a box.

“He needs to feel free on the pitch and we need to help him improve in different positions because a versatile player, like Pogba, has a big, big value.”

Since he rejoined United five years ago, Pogba has gone on to feature in 219 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 87 goals, along the way.